Rockford man gets 41 years for string of 2015 robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced Monday for his part in a 2015 series of violent retail store robberies in Rockford.

In the fall of 2015, Rickey Claybron, Deandre R. Haywood and Darnell Leavy, all of Rockford, carried out three violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms to threaten store clerks and patrons while stealing cigarettes and cash.

The men physically assaulted, restrained, and shot at some of the store employees, with shots hitting one individual.

A federal jury in 2021 convicted Claybron on conspiracy, robbery, and firearm charges. In addition to the prison term, Claybron was ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

Haywood and Leavy pleaded guilty before to Claybron’s trial.

Haywood received 26 and-a-half years in federal prison, while Leavy was sentenced to 11 and-a-half years.

Prosecutors say the three robberies and one attempted 2 robbery happened within a three-week period:

• Oct. 28, 2015: H&A Tobacco, 1623 Broadway in Rockford. Claybron pointed a gun at a clerk and ordered the clerk and a customer to get on the ground. Cash and multiple cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the store, along with the clerk’s personal belongings.

• Nov. 2, 2015: Advance Auto, 3019 Auburn St. in Rockford. A store employee was ordered at gunpoint to lay on the ground while another employee was ordered to open the cash registers. One employee was struck in the side of the face with a gun and later shot at when he ran from the store. The robbers stole cash from the store and from one of the employees.

• Nov. 5, 2015: Zake Convenience, 824 7th St. in Rockford. In this attempted robbery, Claybron pointed a gun at store clerks and reached behind a partition. When Claybron was unable to gain access to the cash register, he and the other robbers fled the store.

• Nov. 13, 2015: Shell Express, 3003 11th St. in Rockford. Claybron pointed a sawed-off shotgun at customers while Haywood pointed a gun at store employees and grabbed cigarettes and cash from the registers. Haywood then shot one of the employees in the back while Claybron struck an employee in the head with the shotgun.

