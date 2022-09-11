Tamale Fest back again for it’s 6th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s tamale fest, located off East State St. is back for it’s sixth year. The pandemic put a pause on the fest but it’s back with more people, food and activities for the community members to partake in.

Manuel Salgado is the mind behind the delicious fest. He started this as a celebration of life for his mom who died of cancer, and now continues it alongside two non-profits. Manuel says, the response over the years is overwhelming.

Manuel says he noticed a void in this category of events and thought this was a chance for him to bring attention to the culture. While also giving Latin businesses the recognition and chance to flourish.

“We are so, so thankful for the overwhelming response. For the amount of people that are here. We literally had to come into a corner, so far away from all the crowds. We’ve been growing. We’re in our sixth year for a reason,” he said.

Some activities include Mexican wrestling, pop-up cars to show off their sleek skills, dancers, and a tamale contest.

The winner of the tamale competition was: Taco Shop 815.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.