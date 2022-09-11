Soggy Sunday on tap with heavy rain and cooler temperatures

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s weather was pretty unbeatable with high temperatures near or just above 80° and sunshine. However, clouds are on the rise with an approaching cold front that brings some heavy rain with it for Sunday and parts of Monday.

Behind the slow-moving cold front, showers have persisted in Iowa and that line is moving east. It will move into our region starting later tonight and will stick around through the daytime on Sunday. With that in mind, toward midnight for most of us is when the rain will overspread most of the Stateline with it not really stopping through both Sunday and Monday.

Showers will persist through Sunday so be sure to have the umbrella handy should you need to go out. Severe weather will not be an issue with this cold front but the threat of heavy rain is definitely something to watch for. A widespread flooding event is unlikely mainly with the condition of our grounds ready to handle more rain. Nonetheless, a localized flash flooding risk does exist especially in spots where the heaviest downpours line up and stay. This storm system will also generate breezy northeasterly winds on Sunday with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range expected.

The most favored spots for a localized flash flood risk look to be areas further north near the Wisconsin state line and into the Badger state itself. It’s these spots that will likely see the highest rain totals when all is said and done. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-60s with the rain for a majority of the day. It will mark a good day to stay inside, get cozy and turn on your favorite show/movie or even some NFL football. Sunday will be the rainest of the two days but Monday will be a soggy day, too.

When all is said and done, areas further north toward the Stateline will likely see the higher rain totals with spots seeing 2-3″ for the most part. However, there will likely be some isolated spots that may see 3-4″+ of rain, especially in southern Wisconsin. These totals will come between both Sunday and Monday.

After Monday’s high temperatures again in the low-to-mid 60s, above-normal temperatures will return by midweek. Forecast highs are in the low-mid 70s Tuesday, upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday, low-80s Thursday and borderline mid-80s are possible Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Teen fatally shot on Rockford's west side
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

Latest News

Shower chances go up late Saturday and continue through Sunday and Monday. Heavy rainfall...
Heavy rain at times, cooler temperatures likely for part of the weekend
Plenty of Sunshine to begin the Weekend
Plenty of Sunshine to begin the Weekend
A chilly rain is to fall for much of the day Sunday.
Sunshine, warmth to stick around, though bigger changes coming into view
More Sunshine and Warmth Today
More Sunshine and Warmth Today