Soggy Sunday on tap with heavy rain and cooler temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s weather was pretty unbeatable with high temperatures near or just above 80° and sunshine. However, clouds are on the rise with an approaching cold front that brings some heavy rain with it for Sunday and parts of Monday.

Behind the slow-moving cold front, showers have persisted in Iowa and that line is moving east. It will move into our region starting later tonight and will stick around through the daytime on Sunday. With that in mind, toward midnight for most of us is when the rain will overspread most of the Stateline with it not really stopping through both Sunday and Monday.

Showers will persist through Sunday so be sure to have the umbrella handy should you need to go out. Severe weather will not be an issue with this cold front but the threat of heavy rain is definitely something to watch for. A widespread flooding event is unlikely mainly with the condition of our grounds ready to handle more rain. Nonetheless, a localized flash flooding risk does exist especially in spots where the heaviest downpours line up and stay. This storm system will also generate breezy northeasterly winds on Sunday with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range expected.

The most favored spots for a localized flash flood risk look to be areas further north near the Wisconsin state line and into the Badger state itself. It’s these spots that will likely see the highest rain totals when all is said and done. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-60s with the rain for a majority of the day. It will mark a good day to stay inside, get cozy and turn on your favorite show/movie or even some NFL football. Sunday will be the rainest of the two days but Monday will be a soggy day, too.

When all is said and done, areas further north toward the Stateline will likely see the higher rain totals with spots seeing 2-3″ for the most part. However, there will likely be some isolated spots that may see 3-4″+ of rain, especially in southern Wisconsin. These totals will come between both Sunday and Monday.

After Monday’s high temperatures again in the low-to-mid 60s, above-normal temperatures will return by midweek. Forecast highs are in the low-mid 70s Tuesday, upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday, low-80s Thursday and borderline mid-80s are possible Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.