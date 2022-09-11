Rockford Wolves open first season of junior tackle football

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Wolves kicked off their inaugural season at Rockford Christian High School on Saturday. This is the first time the Rockford Park District is able to offer the junior tackle program. The teams are split into age divisions, 8U, 10U, and 11U. The Wolves are part of the American Youth Football League. They will play teams throughout the state. Saturday, it was a Rockford showdown against the Northwest Knights. Organizers are excited about the future of tackle football in the city.

“These kids have come out and they have been so passionate and ready to go,” said Austin Taylor, Youth Sports Supervisor with the Rockford Park District. “With a first year program, we’re really excited to have the numbers that we do. We have some coaches that are really passionate. We got some parents that are always ready to go. We’re really excited about the turn out. We’re just happy for continued growth as we keep going.”

