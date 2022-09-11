Rochelle airport hosts first planes, trains & automobiles event

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new annual event in Rochelle combines various modes of transportation and the city to raise money for the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.

The first planes, trains, and automobiles event at the Rochelle Municipal Airport features models from previous decades that helped put the city on the map. The Hamilton Collection also had an exhibit with their unique vehicles, and raced some of the cars from their $20M collection.

“”We wanted to do something unique and fun and we thought what better way than to bring cars out, there are so many car lovers, planes you don’t really get to see this a lot, and trains. so pulling the three together was something fun and unique for our community.”

The community raises money through ticket sales, food, and a silent auction.

