Mercyhealth hosts it’s 36th NICU reunion

NICU reunion brings NICU staff, NICU “graduates” and their families together again
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea hospital on Riverside has not been able to reunite Newborn Intensive Care Unit “graduates” and it’s nursing staff together for the last two years. That changed Saturday with the hospital brining the tradition back for it’s 36th year.

Nicole Bruce is one of many mother’s who went into pre-term labor that forced her baby in the NICU. Babies who enter the unit are either ill or pre-mature, and can sometimes be there from weeks to months.

“You carry this baby to what’s supposed to be nine months. You carry it for seven months and you get to leave with no baby,” said Nicole.

Nicole gave birth to two pre-mature babies only a couple years apart. She says, her first child was born at 29-weeks; her second at 32 weeks. Both babies were in the NICU for more than a month, but she was more than ready to take them home.

“When you finally get to take him home, you’re full of emotion. There’s no, it’s just, you’re full of emotion. You’re happy again,” she said.

The purpose of this tradition is to celebrate the babies journeys. Nicole was able to reunite with her kid’s nurse, an experience she says is overwhelming.

“Coming back, it’s a lot of emotion. It’s hard to hold it all together. All the familiar faces. The love. The support. It’s wonderful memories,” said Nicole.

The event was “candyland” themed. Delicious treats were provided as well as a pony ride and a look at the Mercyhealth helicopter, but Nicole says the best part was to see her babies NICU nurse once again.

“I hope that families and mom’s and dad’s know how special it is for us as staff. To be part of their journey, one of the potentially most scariest parts of their life and then to see them coming back and happy and thriving,” said Cassie Farrell, a NICU registered nurse at Mercyhealth.

Nicole says it’s easier said than done but trust the process. NICU nurses will not let anything happen to your baby, they will take care of it as if it was their own. Their goal is to make sure your baby is healthy and ready to go home.

According to Stanford Medicine, a baby is admitted into the NICU if born before 37-weeks, weigh’s less than 5.5lbs or has a health condition that needs special care.

