LOVE Rockford health fair gives back to veterans

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A health fair in downtown Rockford Saturday morning gives a one-stop shop for services any veteran could use that might not otherwise be available to them.

LOVE Rockford: A Veterans Health Fair is hosted by Jeremiah Development, which is a collaborative ministry between four local churches. Organizers try to hold one event at each of the churches throughout the year. Saturday’s fair at Court Street United Methodist Church offers several services gives back to the veterans.

“We have a common community. We want to make sure we provide them with medical, psychological, physical, nourishment, everything during these events so they have a close up interaction with the services they can’t get to sometimes,” says organizer Calvin Culpepper.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Teen fatally shot on Rockford's west side
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

Latest News

Earth Effects art exhibit opened Saturday at the Freeport Art Museum.
Earth Effects exhibit opens at Freeport Art Museum
Damages unknown after early morning house fire in Janesville
Photo of the reunion sign
Mercyhealth hosts it’s 36th NICU reunion
Photo of attendees
Mercyhealth NICU reunion