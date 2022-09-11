LOVE Rockford health fair gives back to veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A health fair in downtown Rockford Saturday morning gives a one-stop shop for services any veteran could use that might not otherwise be available to them.

LOVE Rockford: A Veterans Health Fair is hosted by Jeremiah Development, which is a collaborative ministry between four local churches. Organizers try to hold one event at each of the churches throughout the year. Saturday’s fair at Court Street United Methodist Church offers several services gives back to the veterans.

“We have a common community. We want to make sure we provide them with medical, psychological, physical, nourishment, everything during these events so they have a close up interaction with the services they can’t get to sometimes,” says organizer Calvin Culpepper.

