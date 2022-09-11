Kites fly high at annual Up in the Air event in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather conditions were perfect for the ninth annual “Up in the Air” event at Prairie Fields Sports Park in Belvidere Saturday.

The event showcases kites of all sorts with professionals bringing some or attendees bringing their own. Organizers say it was great to host this again, especially at this time of the year as we transition to fall and gradually colder weather.

Organizer Taylor Kuchenreuter says, “I think it’s a great way to bring the community together. Everybody’s in the same spot enjoying the same type of thing with their kids. It’s great for a family day, to meet new people, see new faces and just get out and enjoy the weather too before it gets cold.”

