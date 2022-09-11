Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road.

FINAL SCORES

#10 Hononegah 31, Guilford 16

Harlem 41, Jefferson 32

Auburn 6, Freeport 0

