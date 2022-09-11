Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road.

FINAL SCORES

#10 Hononegah 31, Guilford 16

Harlem 41, Jefferson 32

Auburn 6, Freeport 0

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Teen fatally shot on Rockford's west side
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

Latest News

The Rockford Wolves opened their first junior tackle football season on Saturday.
Rockford Wolves open first season of junior tackle football
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Aquin, Lena-Winslow volleyball go head-to-head in early season NUIC matchup
Aquin, Lena-Winslow volleyball go head-to-head in early season NUIC matchup