Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road.
FINAL SCORES
#10 Hononegah 31, Guilford 16
Harlem 41, Jefferson 32
Auburn 6, Freeport 0
