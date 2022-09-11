Former Chicago Bulls legend headlines Lifescape Senior Expo

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three time NBA champion headlines the annual Lifescape Senior Expo Saturday at the Rocky Valley College Physical Education Center.

This event informs senior citizens about healthcare, financial planning home improvement and more. Attendees could talk to local vendors and have a health screening. Later, former Chicago Bulls legend Bill Wennington talked to those about his time in the NBA playing alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He also answered questions from the crowd after his presentation.

“I’m out here today just to give back to the community here and to let people know how much me myself and the Chicago bulls appreciate the community and what ways we can give back. Being here at the expo for the elderly is very good. A lot of programs out here to help make everybody’s life better,” says Wennington.

“Everybody is happy to be back full force. I hope we have even more vendors next year. I know this year is a little weird but we easily hit 1,000 people. I’m so excited it was a good morning,” says event coordinator Carli Jonet.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Teen fatally shot on Rockford's west side
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

Latest News

Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere man arrested for reportedly offering juvenile girls money
Photo of the tamale contest award
Tamale Fest back again for it’s 6th year
Planes, trains and automobiles
Rochelle airport hosts first planes, trains & automobiles event
Chicago Kite returns to Belvidere on Saturday to show off their high-flying skills.
Kites fly high at annual Up in the Air event in Belvidere