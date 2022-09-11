Former Chicago Bulls legend headlines Lifescape Senior Expo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three time NBA champion headlines the annual Lifescape Senior Expo Saturday at the Rocky Valley College Physical Education Center.

This event informs senior citizens about healthcare, financial planning home improvement and more. Attendees could talk to local vendors and have a health screening. Later, former Chicago Bulls legend Bill Wennington talked to those about his time in the NBA playing alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He also answered questions from the crowd after his presentation.

“I’m out here today just to give back to the community here and to let people know how much me myself and the Chicago bulls appreciate the community and what ways we can give back. Being here at the expo for the elderly is very good. A lot of programs out here to help make everybody’s life better,” says Wennington.

“Everybody is happy to be back full force. I hope we have even more vendors next year. I know this year is a little weird but we easily hit 1,000 people. I’m so excited it was a good morning,” says event coordinator Carli Jonet.

