Earth Effects exhibit opens at Freeport Art Museum

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating arts of work to open minds to issues surrounding the environment. A new art exhibit opened in Freeport on Saturday.

The Freeport Art Museum opened its doors to the Earth Effects exhibit. It features new work by members of the Momentum Art Guild, a regional organization based in the Pretzel City. More than 30 artists have their work displayed at the art museum. Earth Effects ties together issues like global warming and climate change in a unique and creative way to bring green initiatives to the viewers’ attention.

“One of the great things about art and addressing these issues in art is that we’re so inundated with information about the environment and the problems in the environment, that a lot of times, it can fall on deaf ears,” explained museum Executive Director Jessica Modica. “But with artwork, it really draws a person in visually first. Then, when the viewer is drawn in and is looking at the work, then it’s the message that gets conveyed.”

The museum is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Teen fatally shot on Rockford's west side
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill
Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

Latest News

Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere man arrested for reportedly offering juvenile girls money
Photo of the tamale contest award
Tamale Fest back again for it’s 6th year
This event informs senior citizens about healthcare, financial planning home improvement and...
Former Chicago Bulls legend headlines Lifescape Senior Expo
Planes, trains and automobiles
Rochelle airport hosts first planes, trains & automobiles event
Chicago Kite returns to Belvidere on Saturday to show off their high-flying skills.
Kites fly high at annual Up in the Air event in Belvidere