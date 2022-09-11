Earth Effects exhibit opens at Freeport Art Museum

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating arts of work to open minds to issues surrounding the environment. A new art exhibit opened in Freeport on Saturday.

The Freeport Art Museum opened its doors to the Earth Effects exhibit. It features new work by members of the Momentum Art Guild, a regional organization based in the Pretzel City. More than 30 artists have their work displayed at the art museum. Earth Effects ties together issues like global warming and climate change in a unique and creative way to bring green initiatives to the viewers’ attention.

“One of the great things about art and addressing these issues in art is that we’re so inundated with information about the environment and the problems in the environment, that a lot of times, it can fall on deaf ears,” explained museum Executive Director Jessica Modica. “But with artwork, it really draws a person in visually first. Then, when the viewer is drawn in and is looking at the work, then it’s the message that gets conveyed.”

The museum is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

