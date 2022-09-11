Damages unknown after early morning house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries after she escaped a house fire Saturday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of S. Garfield Avenue just after 7:45 a.m. First responders found the second floor of a two story home on fire.

Three adults live in the house, only one of them was home at the time of the fire. They got out of the house OK along with their dog. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The amount of damage is unknown and the cause is under investigation.

