Belvidere man arrested for reportedly offering juvenile girls money

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested Saturday after he was suspected of offering young girls money for sex.

Police heard a report of a man trying to get 12-15 year old girls into his car near the 800 block of Becky Court after 7:15 Friday night. They found a suspect to be 37-year-old Jerome Belton. Police later found Belton and one kid in his car at another house. They reunited the kid with their family. Belton’s was taken into custody Saturday and is held in the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility on parole.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.