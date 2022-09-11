Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested Saturday after he was suspected of offering young girls money for sex.
Police say a report was made around 7 p.m. Friday of a man trying to get girls as young as 12-years-old into his car near the 800 block of Becky Court.
After investigation, 37-year-old Jerome Belton was determined as a suspect in the case.
Police later found Belton and a minor in Belton’s vehicle parked near a separate residence. The minor was reunited with their family while Belton was taken into custody.
Belton faces one count of luring of a minor and one count of attempted luring of a minor.
