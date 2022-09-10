Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite three NIC-10 games on Saturday, Friday was still a night loaded with local teams in action. Here are the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the Football Frenzy.
NIC-10
FINAL: Belvidere North 31, #7 Boylan 28
FINAL: East 36, Belvidere 6
BNC
#5 Byron 45, Lutheran 6
#6 Stillman Valley 41, Oregon 6
Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8
Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 14
#7 Genoa-Kingston 41, North Boone 19
NUIC
#6 Fulton 34, #8 Du-Pec 21
#1 Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0
#8 Forreston 34, EPC 21
Dakota 34, Stockton 20
8-PLAYER
Amboy 40, Milledgeville 36
South Beloit 62, Christian Life 8
Aquin 60, Orangeville 26
Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0
Hiawatha 1, Parkview Christian 0 (FORFEIT)
Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8
#5 Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0
Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35
Western Big 6
Sterling 48, Galesburg 21
Non-Conference
Newman 13, Orion 12
DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0
