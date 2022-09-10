Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite three NIC-10 games on Saturday, Friday was still a night loaded with local teams in action. Here are the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the Football Frenzy.

NIC-10

FINAL: Belvidere North 31, #7 Boylan 28

FINAL: East 36, Belvidere 6

BNC

#5 Byron 45, Lutheran 6

#6 Stillman Valley 41, Oregon 6

Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8

Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 14

#7 Genoa-Kingston 41, North Boone 19

NUIC

#6 Fulton 34, #8 Du-Pec 21

#1 Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0

#8 Forreston 34, EPC 21

Dakota 34, Stockton 20

8-PLAYER

Amboy 40, Milledgeville 36

South Beloit 62, Christian Life 8

Aquin 60, Orangeville 26

Polo 46, St. Thomas More 0

Hiawatha 1, Parkview Christian 0 (FORFEIT)

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

#5 Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0

Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35

Western Big 6

Sterling 48, Galesburg 21

Non-Conference

Newman 13, Orion 12

DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0

