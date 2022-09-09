Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Hundreds of county inmates will be eligible for release.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois.
The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so.
Winnebago County leaders released a statement from state’s attorney J. Hanley on Friday detailing concerns with the new legislation.
