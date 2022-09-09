Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1

Hundreds of county inmates will be eligible for release.
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois.

The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so.

Winnebago County leaders released a statement from state’s attorney J. Hanley on Friday detailing concerns with the new legislation.

