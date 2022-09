Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1

(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois.

The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so.

Winnebago County leaders released a statement from state’s attorney J. Hanley on Friday detailing concerns with the new legislation:

“On January 1, 2023, it is estimated that more than half of the inmates in the Winnebago County Jail will walk out the door,” begins Hanley’s statement. “The public has a right to know what this law entails, its practical shortcomings, and the serious negative impact it will have on public safety for the citizens of Winnebago County.”

Governor JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act into law on Jan. 22, 2021, which, for some, represented sweeping reform of the Illinois criminal justice system, including pre-arrest diversion, policing, pretrial, sentencing and corrections.

On the other hand, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, a state entity created in 1983 to monitor the Illinois justice system, highlights several topics addressed in the SAFE-T Act by those seeking justice reform:

Inmate voter rights

In-custody deaths

Sentencing credits for incarcerated individuals

Staff training for care of incarcerated pregnant women and assistance with care of children and newborn infants

Supervised release terms

Detention alternatives for individuals with drug offenses

The 746-page bill can be read here.

