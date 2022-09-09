Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will use drones to fight crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Modern day technology has advanced in ways many couldn’t imagine even a decade ago. In fact, it’s come so far that Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana say tech and fighting crime, often go hand in hand.

“We’re using technology we’re working wiser not harder, " said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “Using our brains to be effective, with the advantages of being proactive, and using technology.”

Caruana says Winnebago County plans to take it’s tech, one step further. A new crime unit using drones is in the works, and Caruana says it will literally see the bigger picture behind any incident law enforcement investigates.

“Say, an elderly person citizen wanders away from a nursing home,” said Winnebago County Board Member Kevin McCarthy. “The Sheriff’s Office gets a phone call saying we believe this person is in a certain area, lets set up the drone and do a search especially within certain wooded areas.”

McCarthy says he was sold on drones when he heard other agencies and municipalities success stories. In fact, McCarthy will invest more than $20,000 dollars of his American Rescue Plan Funds to the county’s drone program to purchase equipment, training and more.

“We hope to grow our efforts, to do the right thing for the community,” said Caruana.

Both Caruana and McCarthy believe anything they can do to ensure public safety, is top of mind.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.