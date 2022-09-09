Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Anti-Defamation League looked over more than 38-thousand names on the leaked Oath keepers membership list, and found 80 people on the list serves in, or are running for public office.

23 news has learned one of those on the leaked list is Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker.

“It was something that happened about 10-to-12 years ago,” said Booker “They were recruiting officers and military officials at the time and I took an oath to defend the constitution so I decided to join the group to see what it was all about.”

Oath Keepers is a far-right anti-government militia whose members claim to be defending the constitution. Twenty Oath Keepers members have been indicted on charges surrounding the January 6th U.S. Capitol attack. Booker told 23 News that he became inactive 8 or 9 years ago.

“Three to four years after joining, I wasn’t doing much and they were asking me to do things that I had no interest in doing,” said Booker. “I am not an active member, I have no correspondence with current Oath Keepers. I’ve never attended a meeting and I don’t ever remember paying any sort of membership dues.”

Booker represents District 1 on the Winnebago County Board. He is a member of the Board’s Public Safety committee and Zoning committee.

