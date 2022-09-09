Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner on Friday named the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night near Haskell Avenue.

18-year-old Cortez Sykes suffered life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of Bruce Street, and despite being rushed to a local hospital, couldn’t be saved.

Rockford police tweeted about Sykes condition just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

