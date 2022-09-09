Two charged in fatal shooting at Neighbors Bar & Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Rockford have been charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Detrayvian Jones.

Deontez L. Williams, 31, and Charles L. Jackson, 23, are both are currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Williams is currently in custody in Lucas County, OH pending extradition to Winnebago County.

Jackson, already in custody at the Winnebago County jail, was served with an arrest warrant with bond set at $2 million.

Jones was shot just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14. Loves Park police found Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Neighbors Bar and Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd.

