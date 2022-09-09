Sunshine, warmth to stick around, though bigger changes coming into view
Slow-moving, wet storm to bring healthy rain, cooler temperatures beginning Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a roll we’ve been on lately! For a third straight day, temperatures Thursday topped out in the 80s, and there’s no doubt that streak will extend into a fourth, and likely a fifth day Friday and Saturday.
High pressure is slowly sliding off to our east, allowing winds to shift to a more southerly direction. That’s been responsible for a modest uptick in temperature and humidity Thursday, and the same is likely to be said for Friday as well. With another day of unlimited sunshine on tap Friday, we’ll expect high temperatures to top out in the middle 80s.
A slow-moving cold front may bring a few more clouds our way come Saturday afternoon, but until then, a good amount of sunshine is on the docket. We’ll expect another high temperature in the 80s Saturday, though changes are to be set into motion shortly thereafter.
A storm system will be on approach late in the day Saturday, and will bring rain our way at some point Saturday evening. More widespread, heavier rains are expected overnight.
Unfortunately, Sunday’s not looking to be all that pleasant in any way. Clouds are to be dominant all day long, and rain’s likely to come out of those clouds for a good portion of the day as well. That, combined with an increasingly gusty wind will keep temperatures in the 60s.
More breaks are in the cards Sunday night and, to a greater extent, Monday. However, we’re not to expect many breaks in the cloud cover, if at all. Thus, another chilly day is a certainty.
As for temperatures, we’re to expect 80s for the next two days, but just 60s for the two that follow. The good news is that warmth will already be becoming established to our west Monday, and will be rather quick to expand eastward as the week progresses. We’ll be back well into the 70s on Tuesday, with a lengthy streak of 80s to follow from Wednesday through at least next Sunday.
