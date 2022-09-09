Rockford man arrested on narcotics charges while deputies served eviction notice

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Friday while serving an eviction notice in the city of Rockford.

Dimaggio N. Aldridge, 22, faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a firearm.

While serving the notice, deputies found large amounts of suspected fentanyl and cannabis along with multiple firearms in the 5200 block of Linden Road.

After an investigation, Aldridge was determined as a suspect, and located in the 4300 block of Newburg Road.

Aldridge, 22, faces possession with intent to deliver charges and firearm charges.

He was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

