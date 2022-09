ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny today with highs in the low 80′s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs back in the low 80′s. Rain and some rumbles of thunder on Sunday with highs in the middle 60′s. Scattered showers on Monday with highs in the upper 60′s. Back to the 70′s and dry middle of next week.

