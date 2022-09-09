McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra cash in the wallet.
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates
West side shooting, critical injuries
Teen fatally shot on Rockford’s west side
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
(Source: MGN)
Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford
Courtesy: Hard Rock International (WIFR)
Hard Rock gets green light for Rockford casino groundwork

Latest News

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback