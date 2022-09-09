Local sports card shop thriving as collecting hobby makes a comeback

Northside Collectibles opened in Loves Park in November 2020 and is a local hotspot for all...
Northside Collectibles opened in Loves Park in November 2020 and is a local hotspot for all kinds of sports cards. Co-Owner Zach Kelley says he enjoys seeing new faces young and old walk into the shop.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Northside Collectibles opened in Loves Park in November 2020 and is a local hotspot for all kinds of sports cards, especially after the pandemic significantly drove up demand for sports cards.

“For us, it wasn’t a bad time because we’re online sales. A lot of guys were sitting at home and didn’t have much to do,” says Co-Owner Zach Kelley.

Northside Collectibles is a smaller start-up shop at the moment, but one of the owners says there is talk about getting a larger space to accommodate the growing interest in the hobby.

A buyer paid more than $12.6 million for a 1952 Mickey Mantle card in near-perfect condition at an auction last week, making it the most expensive sports card on the market. Vintage cards like Mantle’s tend to come with a high price tag because of their rarity and preserved condition.

The New York Yankees legend hasn’t played in the major leagues since 1968 and died in 1995.

The record-breaking sale comes at a time when the market is at an all-time high, partly driven by the pandemic. Hobby shops including Northside Collectibles in Loves Park feed off of that success.

“This hobby is huge. I don’t see it going anywhere anytime soon,” says Kelley.

Kelley says he enjoys seeing new faces young and old walk into the shop, especially young kids who are interested in collecting sports cards.

“I know it’s such a hard hobby and it’s so expensive, but we do our very best to take care of them and to make them feel welcome to the hobby.”

One local collector got into the hobby from watching the Chicago Bears growing up and collecting their player cards, including Mike Ditka and Dick Butkus. From there, he added some baseball legends to his collection.

“I just love looking at them. I hit the jackpot and that’s why I bought all the big names that I grew up with. Baseball players like Willie Mays and Ernie Banks.”

For anyone new to the market, Kelley says they call them trading cards for a reason: you must buy and sell for the hobby to succeed and survive.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Extra cash in the wallet.
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates
Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker says he has been inactive for the past eight to 10...
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
Williams, 31, is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.
Rockford man arrested in Freeport in connection with 2019 murder
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

Teen fatally shot on Rockford's west side
Victim named in fatal shooting near Haskell Avenue in Rockford
An unprecedented demand for services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence prompted the...
VOICES announces second location to meet high demand
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy