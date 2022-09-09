Heavy rain at times, cooler temperatures likely for part of the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Enjoy the weather pattern while you can before we’re tracking some big changes soon. By Sunday, we’ll be getting a preview of October-like weather outside with heavy rain coming along for the ride.

Tonight calls for mostly clear skies and comfortably cooler temperatures with overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60° ahead of a mainly dry Saturday. Our next cold front is a very slow one and will take its time getting here. But that’s good news for any outdoor plans you may have on Saturday. The daytime calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 80°. Clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon.

A slow moving cold front is out in Iowa now and will bring rain here later into the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By Saturday evening, rain chances will begin to go up with most of the widespread rain coming at night and into the overnight hours. With that in mind, overnight and into Sunday morning does come with a heavy rainfall threat especially for areas close and north of the Wisconsin state line. Umbrellas will be needed as we’ll have heavy downpours during that timeframe but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Rain will slowly move in here Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A low risk for heavy rain exists west on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will not be a complete washout but the rainy hours will outweigh the dry ones. It will definitely be a good day to stay inside and enjoy your favorite show or even better, Week 1 of the NFL on multiple channels (including 23 WIFR). After the cold front moves through late Saturday into early Sunday, we’ll see quite the change in temperatures, too. Sunday has the highest risk for heavy rain at times.

Chances for heavy rainfall Sunday along and north of the Illinois Wisconsin border. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Shower chances go up late Saturday and continue through Sunday and Monday. Heavy rainfall potential also exists for some. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be rain at times on Sunday and it'll be soggy. But dry times are promised. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Forecast high temperatures on Sunday and Monday look to be in the mid-60s which is more typical of October 6-8. With that in mind, we’re definitely getting our first taste of fall temperatures around the region. However summer-lovers, don’t fret because this pattern looks to be a brief one. After a few more showers and cooler temperatures on Tuesday, we’ll see more changes.

Tuesday calls for rapidly clearing skies and highs near normal in the upper 70s and we’ll get warmer from there. 80s return on Wednesday and look to continue through next weekend with each day having mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will give us two days feeling more like October before we warm up again by midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

