Freeport man gets 17 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was sentenced Friday to federal prison for traveling across state lines for sex with a minor.

Erich Brinkmeier, 27, pled guilty earlier this year to traveling to Iowa to have sex with a minor he met online. Brinkmeier was required to be a registered sex offender at the time of the incident.

His 17-year prison term will be followed by a lifetime of court-supervised release.

