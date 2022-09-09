Freeport man gets 17 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was sentenced Friday to federal prison for traveling across state lines for sex with a minor.
Erich Brinkmeier, 27, pled guilty earlier this year to traveling to Iowa to have sex with a minor he met online. Brinkmeier was required to be a registered sex offender at the time of the incident.
His 17-year prison term will be followed by a lifetime of court-supervised release.
