Death of lost dog prompts animal rescuers to preach retrieval practices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local animal rescues are calling attention to what to do to properly retrieve animals that have escaped from the home after a dog gets hit by a car Thursday morning. Stephanie Hicks works for C.A.R.E for pets, trapping over 150 dogs in her time. She was called out to catch a dog named Rosie, an antisocial canine who escaped from a home in Winnebago.

“Over three weeks time [she] had traveled between the village of Winnebago and the west side of Rockford, over 30 miles in 3 weeks and she was just a 25 pound dog,” she said.

Hicks says posts to social media show people trying to find Rosie, but the signs and posts by the owner warned those good samaritans ‘do not chase.’

“They think it means don’t run after them and it really means don’t follow them in your vehicle, don’t walk after them, don’t call out at them if they run away from you, it really means, if they take one step away from you or are not interested in coming to you, it means leave!” She exclaimed.

On Thursday, they did find Rosie, dead after being hit by a car. Now Hicks and other animal rescuers, like Winnebago County Animal Shelter Operation Manager Roger Tresemer, want the public to know the proper way to retrieve lost dogs.

“We’ve had so many dogs get hit when people try to help and they end up chasing the dog into traffic. So what we wanna do is have them get some treats and just kind of back off and call the dog away from the road. Also, report it to animal control,” Tresemer told 23 News.

For Tresemer and Hicks, the message is simple, leave it to the professionals.

“If the dog is feeling pressured by people or cars like they’re not being left alone, they will dart into traffic and they won’t think before they go,” Hicks said.

Hicks and Tresemer also had some prevention methods for those wondering. Make sure your gates are padlocked at all times, especially on holidays when there are a lot of loud noises, and keep your dogs leashed if they have a habit of bolting.

