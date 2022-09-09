Becca’s Closet back to ensure stylish school dances for everyone

The boutique opens its doors for the first time this season on Saturday.
About 2,000 dresses will be available starting Saturday.
About 2,000 dresses will be available starting Saturday.(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the return of the school year comes the return of school dance season, and Becca’s Closet wants to make sure everyone can dance the night away in style.

The store is dedicated to making sure everyone has a dress, shoes and accessories they love for prom and homecoming. Volunteers take in gently used fashions and give them to those in need, free of charge.

Becca’s Closet, housed at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, begins its season Saturday. It will be open September 10th, 17th, 24th and October 1st from 9 a.m. until noon.

The shop boasts thousands of options for dance attire, all inside a stylish boutique. Staff say their mission is to promote “self-confidence and individual beauty by providing formal gowns and accessories to high school teens.”

