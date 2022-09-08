UPS hiring for seasonal positions; up to $30 per hour starting wage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Parcel Services plans to hire more than 1,550 seasonal employees ahead of the holiday rush in the Rockford area.

UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions; mainly seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers - by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in locations across the state line.

Seasonal package car driver positions start at $21 per hour, while seasonal tractor-trailer positions begin at $30 per hour.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new users to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

Seasonal opportunities could lead to a career at UPS; nearly 35,000 seasonal employees were kept on after the 2021 holidays. UPS jobs pay industry-leading wages, and benefits and value employees looking to stay.

A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness, and pension benefits. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.

