Sunshine, warm temperatures to remain intact Thursday, beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a Labor Day Weekend that many could consider having been subpar in the weather department, Mother Nature is making every effort to redeem herself, having delivered gorgeous weather our way for each of the past two days, with more ahead of us in the next several days.

For a second straight day, temperatures reached into the 80s over most of the Stateline, and it appears as though warm, sun-splashed days are expected for at least the next two days. There is, however, a weather system coming into view that appears likely to turn things cooler and unsettled toward the end of the weekend. More on that later.

We'll keep things quiet and warm for a few more days before things turn more unsettled later in the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the short term, Thursday and Friday are both to feature wall-to-wall sunshine. If there’s to be one difference between the next two days and these past two, it’s that winds will be blowing out of the south, bringing us slightly warmer temperatures and perhaps just a bit more in the humidity department. High temperatures are currently forecast to peak at 85° on Thursday and 87° Friday.

Abundant sunshine is once again expected Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and southerly winds will allow for further warming to take place Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our attention then turns to the weekend, which appears to be quite a mixed bag. Saturday’s to start sunny, but clouds are to overspread the area by the afternoon. Temperatures are to top out in the lower 80s in what we presently to be a dry day.

Clouds will arrive Saturday later in the day, but rain should hold off until after dark. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s becoming increasingly likely that showers are to develop sometime Saturday night. While it won’t rain the entire night, there could be several hours of wet weather.

Rain will gradually overspread the area Saturday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will then continue off and on for a good part of the day Sunday. While severe weather is not anticipated, thanks to a cool northeasterly wind blowing off of Lake Michigan, some rather healthy rains are a possibility. Close attention will be needed in monitoring Sunday’s storm, as it could produce some real impacts on the afternoon’s Bears/49ers game at Soldier Field. As for temperatures, it’ll be a struggle to see the mercury rise much above 70° Sunday afternoon.

A steady rain is to fall for a good portion of the day Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A steady rain is to fall for a good portion of the day Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain may continue through much of Sunday night, though there will be occasional breaks in the action. With that said, there’s a solid chance that showers will linger through much of the first half of the day Monday. With persistent cloudiness and a stronger northeasterly wind, current projections suggest temperatures aren’t to get out of the 60s Monday.

Showers may very well linger well into Monday morning, with northeasterly winds keeping temperatures in the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements get underway Tuesday, as sunshine returns, sending temperatures back into the middle 70s. From there on out, a solid stretch of 80s appears to be a good bet Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.