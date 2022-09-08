Rockford man arrested in Freeport in connection with 2019 murder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 31-year-old Mario Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Freeport police executed a search warrant, finding Williams in the 2500 block of Stephenson Circle.

According to police, during the search officers found a firearm, prompting multiple other charges.

William’s original warrant stems from a shooting incident in 2019 when Rockford police officers found 32-year-old Robert Brooks dead at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street.

Brooks had been shot several times.

Williams is being held at the Stephenson County jail.

