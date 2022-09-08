Rockford man arrested in Freeport in connection with 2019 murder

Williams, 31, is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.
Williams, 31, is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - 31-year-old Mario Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Freeport police executed a search warrant, finding Williams in the 2500 block of Stephenson Circle.

According to police, during the search officers found a firearm, prompting multiple other charges.

William’s original warrant stems from a shooting incident in 2019 when Rockford police officers found 32-year-old Robert Brooks dead at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street.

Brooks had been shot several times.

Williams is being held at the Stephenson County jail.

