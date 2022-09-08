Organizers, players look back at the Rockford Pro Am

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What had become a yearly tradition for many is no more. The Rockford Pro Am was discontinued on Wednesday. What a run it was for the longest running freestanding Pro Am in the country.

“We’ve left a mark on Rockford and lots of stories.”

After 43 years, the Rockford Pro Am officially comes to an end.

“We had 43 wonderful years. We had a lot of great golfers here, we had great entertainment here. Let’s toot our own horn,” said former Tournament Director Judi Sheley. “We gave a lot of money to charities.”

It hasn’t been played in three years because of hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention the financial difficulty of sustaining such an event.

“We made the decision that we were who we were and we didn’t want to reinvent ourselves,” said Board President Scott Nicholas.

Names like Arnold Palmer, Kenny Perry, Gary Player, Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome all played at one point.

“It’s one of those instances I think you have to enjoy for the time it was,” said PGA Professional Kevin Streelman in a phone interview. “Clearly there’s been a lot of changes in the world, and especially in the sponsorship world, and with businesses, and we understand all that. A lot of changes have to be made, but there’s been some great memories.”

Streelman is no stranger to golfing in Rockford. He won the final Pro Am in 2019. He said the organizers did a ‘world class job’.

“It just shows the great job, the hard work that the team put in.”

“The understanding of how to fit it in our schedule and work so well for all of us,” explained Streelman. “They always made ease of travel a priority for the pros and that’s why it made it so doable for so many top players.”

“Whether it was financial, whether it was donations, whether it was volunteers, we had wonderful support in the community,” said Sheley. “People looked forward to it.”

In more than four decades, the Pro Am raised $2,000,000 in charitable donations. It also left countless lasting impressions for those here in Rockford and for the pros.

“I think my favorite memory was the kids running around in the fairways with us and signing balls and hats for them,” said Streelman. “I remember being one of those kids back in the day... Hopefully everyone has some great memories and stories from it as well.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.