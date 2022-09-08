Hononegah jumps in, Harlem falls out of latest AP high school football rankings

(AP) - After losing to Hononegah last Friday, Harlem has dropped out of the latest Class 6A rankings, while the Indians have jumped into the top ten in 7A. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (12) Athens Moweaqua Central A&M (1) Colfax Ridgeview Camp Point Central Fulton Tuscola Forreston Hope Academy Gilman Iroquois West

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Catlin (Salt Fork) 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Shelbyville 1

Class 2A

Wilmington (11) Decatur St. Teresa (1) Downs Tri-Valley Maroa-Forsyth Bismark-Henning Vandalia Knoxville North-Mac Rockridge Pana

Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1

Class 3A

IC Catholic (9) Williamsville (2) Reed-Custer (1) Princeton Byron Mt. Carmel Fairbury Prairie Central Eureka Durand-Pecatonica Peotone Tolono Unity

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5

Class 4A

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) Joliet Catholic (5) St. Francis Richmond-Burton Rochester Stillman Valley Genoa-Kingston Wheaton Academy Carterville Freeburg

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1

Class 5A

LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (9) Kankakee (1) Morris Mahomet-Seymour (2) Sycamore Peoria Boylan Chicago (Morgan Park) Glenbard South Mascoutah

Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, Chicago (St. Patrick) 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2, St. Viator 2, Oak Park (Fenwick) 1

Class 6A

East St. Louis (13) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge Lemont Chicago (Simeon) Niles Notre Dame Crete-Monee Chatham Glenwood Kenwood Cary-Grove Carmel

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 7, Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Lisle (Benet) 1

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (12) Prospect Batavia Chicago (St. Rita) Jacobs Glenbard North Wheaton North Wheaton Warrenville South Pekin Hononegah

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3

Class 8A

Loyola (11) Lincoln-Way East (1) Glenbard West Gurnee Warren Naperville North O’Fallon Maine South Chicago (Marist) Edwardsville Bolingbrook

Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3

