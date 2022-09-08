Hononegah jumps in, Harlem falls out of latest AP high school football rankings

IHSA Football
IHSA Football(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - After losing to Hononegah last Friday, Harlem has dropped out of the latest Class 6A rankings, while the Indians have jumped into the top ten in 7A. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 1A

  1. Lena-Winslow (12)
  2. Athens
  3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
  4. Colfax Ridgeview
  5. Camp Point Central
  6. Fulton
  7. Tuscola
  8. Forreston
  9. Hope Academy
  10. Gilman Iroquois West

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Catlin (Salt Fork) 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Shelbyville 1

Class 2A

  1. Wilmington (11)
  2. Decatur St. Teresa (1)
  3. Downs Tri-Valley
  4. Maroa-Forsyth
  5. Bismark-Henning
  6. Vandalia
  7. Knoxville
  8. North-Mac
  9. Rockridge
  10. Pana

Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1

Class 3A

  1. IC Catholic (9)
  2. Williamsville (2)
  3. Reed-Custer (1)
  4. Princeton
  5. Byron
  6. Mt. Carmel
  7. Fairbury Prairie Central
  8. Eureka
  9. Durand-Pecatonica
  10. Peotone
  11. Tolono Unity

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5

Class 4A

  1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
  2. Joliet Catholic (5)
  3. St. Francis
  4. Richmond-Burton
  5. Rochester
  6. Stillman Valley
  7. Genoa-Kingston
  8. Wheaton Academy
  9. Carterville
  10. Freeburg

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1

Class 5A

  1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (9)
  2. Kankakee (1)
  3. Morris
  4. Mahomet-Seymour (2)
  5. Sycamore
  6. Peoria
  7. Boylan
  8. Chicago (Morgan Park)
  9. Glenbard South
  10. Mascoutah

Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, Chicago (St. Patrick) 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2, St. Viator 2, Oak Park (Fenwick) 1

Class 6A

  1. East St. Louis (13)
  2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
  3. Lemont
  4. Chicago (Simeon)
  5. Niles Notre Dame
  6. Crete-Monee
  7. Chatham Glenwood
  8. Kenwood
  9. Cary-Grove
  10. Carmel

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 7, Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Lisle (Benet) 1

Class 7A

  1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
  2. Prospect
  3. Batavia
  4. Chicago (St. Rita)
  5. Jacobs
  6. Glenbard North
  7. Wheaton North
  8. Wheaton Warrenville South
  9. Pekin
  10. Hononegah

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3

Class 8A

  1. Loyola (11)
  2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
  3. Glenbard West
  4. Gurnee Warren
  5. Naperville North
  6. O’Fallon
  7. Maine South
  8. Chicago (Marist)
  9. Edwardsville
  10. Bolingbrook

Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3

