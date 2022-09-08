Hononegah jumps in, Harlem falls out of latest AP high school football rankings
(AP) - After losing to Hononegah last Friday, Harlem has dropped out of the latest Class 6A rankings, while the Indians have jumped into the top ten in 7A. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 1A
- Lena-Winslow (12)
- Athens
- Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
- Colfax Ridgeview
- Camp Point Central
- Fulton
- Tuscola
- Forreston
- Hope Academy
- Gilman Iroquois West
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Catlin (Salt Fork) 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Shelbyville 1
Class 2A
- Wilmington (11)
- Decatur St. Teresa (1)
- Downs Tri-Valley
- Maroa-Forsyth
- Bismark-Henning
- Vandalia
- Knoxville
- North-Mac
- Rockridge
- Pana
Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1
Class 3A
- IC Catholic (9)
- Williamsville (2)
- Reed-Custer (1)
- Princeton
- Byron
- Mt. Carmel
- Fairbury Prairie Central
- Eureka
- Durand-Pecatonica
- Peotone
- Tolono Unity
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5
Class 4A
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
- Joliet Catholic (5)
- St. Francis
- Richmond-Burton
- Rochester
- Stillman Valley
- Genoa-Kingston
- Wheaton Academy
- Carterville
- Freeburg
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1
Class 5A
- LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (9)
- Kankakee (1)
- Morris
- Mahomet-Seymour (2)
- Sycamore
- Peoria
- Boylan
- Chicago (Morgan Park)
- Glenbard South
- Mascoutah
Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, Chicago (St. Patrick) 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2, St. Viator 2, Oak Park (Fenwick) 1
Class 6A
- East St. Louis (13)
- Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
- Lemont
- Chicago (Simeon)
- Niles Notre Dame
- Crete-Monee
- Chatham Glenwood
- Kenwood
- Cary-Grove
- Carmel
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 7, Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Lisle (Benet) 1
Class 7A
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
- Prospect
- Batavia
- Chicago (St. Rita)
- Jacobs
- Glenbard North
- Wheaton North
- Wheaton Warrenville South
- Pekin
- Hononegah
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3
Class 8A
- Loyola (11)
- Lincoln-Way East (1)
- Glenbard West
- Gurnee Warren
- Naperville North
- O’Fallon
- Maine South
- Chicago (Marist)
- Edwardsville
- Bolingbrook
Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3
