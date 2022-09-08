Families of Uvalde victims receive memory bears from woman in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline woman shares some sort of comfort with those suffering from a Texas tragedy through an act of kindness.

Phyllis McNeil’s heart sank when she found out about the shooting at a Uvalde Texas elementary school. As a maker of custom teddy bears, McNeil wanted to create one for each victim lost in the mass shooting. But she didn’t want to bother the families during their time of grief, so she reached out to some funeral homes in the area.

“This one bothered me even more because I have a six-year-old grandson that I take to school every day... I just can’t imagine.”

McNeil used an article from a Texas newspaper that gather information on the victims to make each bear unique. For example, one bear has purple and unicorns because that’s what the victim liked.

“I just wanted the people in Uvalde to know that probably will start crying but that they weren’t alone in this.”

After three weeks of work and help from the community, the bears were shipped to Uvalde before the first week of school. Some families did pick them up.

“A couple of the directors have said that the little siblings will just light up when they see the bear. For some families, it’s just kind of too painful yet so they haven’t done anything and that’s okay.

McNeil says if some of the bears never reach the families, that’s fine with her as long as it helped at least one family cope with the tragedy.

“People have asked me so are you going to do bears for the next shooting? And I said, well, I pray there’s no more need for the bears.”

McNeil not only makes memory bears; she can also make them for other occasions, such as someone’s first birthday.

