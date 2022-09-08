Collins Aerospace announces new wind tunnel test facility in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Collins Aerospace celebrates its new $18 million wind tunnel that will be used to test its Ram Air Turbine, or RAT, for short.

“If the engines have died, and there’s no electrical power, no hydraulic power, this RAM air turbine will deploy automatically and provide hydraulic and or electric power, to be able to safely run the airplane, when I say run I mean use it as a glider, until you can get to a location where you can safely land,” said Eric Cunningham, Vice President of Electric Power Systems for Collins.

This state of the art technology will streamline testing and certification for the company. The wind tunnel will create a windspeed of up to 170 knots to simulate an in flight power loss.

“This allows us to do that automatically, it collects the data, we can test the data, we can look at what the data is doing, make sure if there’s a glitch or some issue, we can solve that issue,” Henry Brooks, President of Power Controls for Collins told 23 News.

Company representatives say this is incredibly important, both for Rockfordians and Nationwide, as every passenger plane contains a Collins product.

“Every commercial flight they’ve been on has had our generators and our product on those airplanes, and a vast majority of them also had ram air turbine that were tested built and out of this facility in Rockford,” Cunningham said.

The RATs helped save more than 2400 lives over the past five decades they’ve been in production.

