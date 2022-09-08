Career fair encourages Rockford students to explore options

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University and Rock Valley College invited students to explore job options at the annual career fair.

Many companies set up booths in the RVC gym, welcoming students and community members to talk about what options they have based on their college experience.

RVC Dean of Advising Ken Coleman says the employers look for hard workers, dedication and people who know how to apply what they learned in college to the real world.

