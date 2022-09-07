Teen fatally shot on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage victim is dead Wednesday morning after a shooting on Rockford’s west side.

Rockford police shared the update via Twitter around 1:30 a.m. The 18-year-old male died in a nearby hospital from apparent gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: The 18-yr-old male, from the shooting investigation on Whitman/Haskell, has succumbed to his injuries. Further information will be provided when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 7, 2022

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue. No further information about the shooting has been released.

Please avoid the area of Whitman and Haskell Ave. officers are investigating a shooting with life threatening injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 7, 2022

This is a developing story. 23 WIFR News will provide updates as they come.

