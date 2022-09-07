Teen fatally shot on Rockford’s west side

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage victim is dead Wednesday morning after a shooting on Rockford’s west side.

Rockford police shared the update via Twitter around 1:30 a.m. The 18-year-old male died in a nearby hospital from apparent gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue. No further information about the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. 23 WIFR News will provide updates as they come.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of brochure
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to Rockford
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Major crash in downtown Rockford
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Rockford man accused of sexting 11-year-old

Latest News

City Council awards bid to tear down Lorden Building
City Council awards bid to tear down Lorden Building
Rockford City council awards bid to demolish Lorden Building
Rockford City Council awards bid to tear down Lorden building
Scan barcode to enroll in free text tutorial ahead of November elections.
Gray Television offers free text tutorial to help you sort out fact vs. fiction concerning midterm election
Shooting on in Rockford on Sablewood Dr.
Rockford Police investigate shooting on Sablewood Drive
Industry Appreciation Day
Rochelle celebrates Industry Appreciation Day