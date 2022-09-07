RVC announces athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five months after celebrating the Class of 2021, Rock Valley College announces its four newest inductees into the athletic hall of fame.

The 2022 class includes 2004 AVCA Midwest Coach of the Year Ben Staupe, two-time National Player of the Year Olivia Fluehr, Conference Player of the Year and All-American Cierra Morris, and All-American mention Tyrone Savage.

RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe released a statement saying, “Year after year, we are reminded of how extraordinary our athletic history is at Rock Valley College,” said Monroe. “The Class of 2022 is yet again filled with individuals who have had a significant impact on the place we all love. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them, their friends and families in December.”

This year’s class will be enshrined on December 2-3, 2022. Ticket information for the dinner and ceremony will be released soon. You can learn more about the four honorees here.

