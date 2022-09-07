Rockford ProAm golf tourney ends longest run in the country

Golfers at the Hole 3 Final join for a photo.
Golfers at the Hole 3 Final join for a photo.(Rockford ProAm)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a 43-year run, organizers of a local professional and amateur golf tournament have decided to discontinue the event.

Organizers held a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rockford Country Club to announce the news, saying they could no longer afford to finance the appearance of pro golfers at the event.

The Rockford golf ProAm was the longest-running individual event of its kind in the country, traditionally held at Aldeen Golf Club, 1902 Reid Farm Rd. in Rockford.

