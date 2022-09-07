Rockford Police investigate shooting on Sablewood Drive

Shooting on in Rockford on Sablewood Dr.
Shooting on in Rockford on Sablewood Dr.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting in the 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

In the tweet, RPD said an adult female is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police asked people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate. Details are limited as of now, and 23 News will provide updates as they come.

Rockford Police investigate shooting on Sablewood Dr.
Rockford Police investigate shooting on Sablewood Dr.(Rockford Police)

