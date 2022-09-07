Rockford Police investigate shooting on city’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said at least one person suffers critical injuries, after they were shot on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

Officers said the incident happened near Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue just after 7 p.m. They ask residents to avoid the area as they investigate.

Please avoid the area of Whitman and Haskell Ave. officers are investigating a shooting with life threatening injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 7, 2022

This is a developing story. 23 WIFR News will provide updates as they come.

