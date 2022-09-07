Rockford Police investigate shooting on city’s west side

At least one person suffers critical injuries Tuesday evening, according to investigators.
West side shooting, critical injuries
West side shooting, critical injuries(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said at least one person suffers critical injuries, after they were shot on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

Officers said the incident happened near Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue just after 7 p.m. They ask residents to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story. 23 WIFR News will provide updates as they come.

