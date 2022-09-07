Rockford man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at public library

Behind bars.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 53-year-old Mark Griffin was arrested Saturday in connection with a public indecency incident from Aug. 4.

Police say they received a report in August of an adult male exposing himself in a public area inside the Church Street branch of the Rockford Public Library.

During a follow-up investigation, Griffin was determined as a suspect.

A warrant was executed Sept. 3, and Griffin was arrested in the area of East State and 6th streets.

