Rockford City Council awards bid to tear down Lorden building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council gives the go-ahead, awarding a seven figure bid to the Loves Park N-Trak Group, to tear down the Lorden Building in Davis Park.

“In Rockford, there’s a lot of people who know that building,” said Rockford Alderperson Jonathan Logemann. “It’s part of the skyline, but it really is just past it’s useful life.”

Logemann says before the city came up with the Master Plan to reinvent Davis Park, leaders looked for any opportunity to keep the Lorden building that sits right in the center of the park, standing.

“The last time I looked to see the number of developers in line to redevelop the Lorden building,” said Rockford Alderperson Chad Tuneberg. “It reminded me of my late homework assignment, where I got a zero.”

“As somebody who loves historic preservation too, the most responsible use, is tearing down that building,” said Logemann.

The final go-ahead to knock down the seven story structure, was approved by city council, Tuesday night. Alderpersons gave the thumbs up to award more than $1.14 million dollars to Loves Park’s N-Trak Group, to take on the assignment.

“For us to take down that building, and open up the whole park, it’s really going to be a neat thing,” said Tuneberg.

The women-owned and operated construction company, N-Trak, will begin the first phase of reinventing the park with the demolition.

“I think it’s great we’ve got that representation,” said Logemann. “The people in our diverse city are engaged in the work of Rockford.”

Steps further down the line, including building other amenities like splash-pads, an amphitheater, and more. Leaders hope this will draw life back into Davis Park.

“At some point, we have to realize what Davis Park, is really there for,” said Tuneberg. “And that’s the community.”

Officials say construction on the project is expected to finish in May of 2023.

