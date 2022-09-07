Rochelle celebrates Industry Appreciation Day

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A luncheon was held on Tuesday for local industries, plant managers, vendors and workers as the city of Rochelle celebrated Industry Appreciation Day.

Many speakers were in attendance with the keynote speaker being 18th district republican Darin LaHood.

The hub city has a wide array of industries, highlighted by railways and the frozen food industry.

“Rochelle is just a great spot, you know its a great place to live and raise a family and work. We have great opportunities here when it comes too quality life issues and we’re very proud of our community. Industry is a real back bone in our community” said Mayor John Bearrows.

