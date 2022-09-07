Police: 56-year-old shot on Sablewood in Rockford

Shooting on in Rockford on Sablewood Dr.
Shooting on in Rockford on Sablewood Dr.(Mike Garrigan)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old woman was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night.

Just before 9:30 Tuesday night, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford for reports of shots fired.

Police say the woman was sitting outside of a residence when a dark-colored van drove past her, shooting towards the residence.

She was rushed to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as details are confirmed.

