Mysterious objects seen over Tucson

Mysterious object seen over Tucson
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Something unusual flew over Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 7, and many people are wondering what they were.

The first object was observed at about 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

