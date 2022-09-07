Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford

Teen fatally shot near Haskell Avenue in Rockford.
(Source: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Although the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he was unable to be saved. Multiple suspects were detained near the scene.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old male sought treatment for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg connected to the same shooting incident.

Rockford police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday alerting the public that the 18-year-old male had died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

