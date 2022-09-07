Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNANDALE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia was excited as he was redeeming what he thought was a $600 winning lottery ticket.

But when lottery staffers looked at the ticket, they quickly discovered it was worth a lot more.

As it turned out, Jose Flores Velasquez had really won $1 million.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez bought a 20X the Money ticket at a gas station after work.

He is the second top prize winner in the latest version of the scratch-off game.

He chose to take the one-time cash option of $759,878 instead of the $1 million prize over 30 years.

Velasquez plans to use his winnings to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of brochure
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to Rockford
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
West side shooting, critical injuries
Teen fatally shot on Rockford’s west side
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Major crash in downtown Rockford
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Rockford man accused of sexting 11-year-old

Latest News

Hurricane Earl is currently a Category 1 hurricane well away from the mainland U.S.
Hurricane Earl swirls in Atlantic, may cause dangerous surf conditions on East Coast
Richard Wilson Jr., 21, is being held at the Pinal County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.
Man murders 4 family members with knife, including 5-year-old, sheriff says
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
Golfers at the Hole 3 Final join for a photo.
Rockford ProAm golf tourney ends longest run in the country